Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

COOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.75.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.03. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

