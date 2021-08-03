MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €218.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €200.79 ($236.22).

MTX stock opened at €210.90 ($248.12) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €209.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion and a PE ratio of 147.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($264.59).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

