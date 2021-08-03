Mueller Water Products (MWA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) is scheduled to be issuing its Q3 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mueller Water Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MWA opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

