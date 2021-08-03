Myriad (XMY) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,118.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Myriad has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $2,118.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Myriad has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,791,956,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.