Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:NTP opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $824.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75. Nam Tai Property has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $37.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nam Tai Property in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

