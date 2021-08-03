Name Change Token (NCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $368,290.00

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $368,290.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Name Change Token has traded 133.4% higher against the dollar. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0470 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00062032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.36 or 0.00802001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00093866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042148 BTC.

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 44,356,551 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars.

