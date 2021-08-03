NanoString Technologies (NSTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NanoString Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.70. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $86.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,488.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,764,649.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,044,994.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,108. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

