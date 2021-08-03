Nash (NEX) Reaches Market Cap of $31.11 Million

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Nash coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00002752 BTC on popular exchanges. Nash has a market cap of $31.11 million and $149,539.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nash has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00046438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00100552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00139318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,630.36 or 0.99667180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.38 or 0.00849801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nash Coin Profile

Nash was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nash using one of the exchanges listed above.

