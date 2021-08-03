National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.93. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

NESR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

