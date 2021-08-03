Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GASNY shares. Cheuvreux cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday.

GASNY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. 32,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,361. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.3377 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

