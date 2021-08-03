NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Issues Earnings Results

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 11.67%.

Shares of NCSM remained flat at $$29.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389. NCS Multistage has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NCS Multistage stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of NCS Multistage at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

