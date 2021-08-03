NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 million-$84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,388. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $456.84 million, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $151,488.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at $151,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $814,116.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,833.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,600 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

