Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,988,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 1,665,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,209.7 days.

Shares of Neste Oyj stock opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.50. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $77.33.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

