Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Lifted by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.6% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $328,396,000 after buying an additional 143,668 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 475,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $256,948,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 239,501 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $129,505,000 after buying an additional 12,995 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $509.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,011. The company has a market capitalization of $225.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $514.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.