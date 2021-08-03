Neutron Hits Market Capitalization of $166,653.69 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, Neutron has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $166,653.69 and approximately $15.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

