New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,950 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 6,111.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,205,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,537,000 after purchasing an additional 354,519 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 274.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 110,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,257,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $277,763.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at $270,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 5.25. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

