New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of ABB by 186.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 145.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 target price on ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $36.78 price target on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $36.78 price target on ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

ABB stock opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $37.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. ABB’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

