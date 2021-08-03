New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,995,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,457,000 after buying an additional 33,752 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.35, for a total value of $2,801,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,555 shares of company stock worth $23,240,567. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.17.

ORLY stock opened at $601.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $565.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.54 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

