New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 18.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.56.

SBNY opened at $226.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.97. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $263.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

