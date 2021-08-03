New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 8.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.80.

Masimo stock opened at $274.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.06. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 0.78. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

