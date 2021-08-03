New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.07 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Fair Isaac by 8.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $336,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.71.

NYSE FICO opened at $526.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $511.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total transaction of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,875 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

