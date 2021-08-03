New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,000 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

