New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,700 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MetLife by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MetLife by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,706 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.91.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.