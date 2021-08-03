New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 3,500 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Toro were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Toro by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in The Toro by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 276,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,258,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in The Toro by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after buying an additional 207,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in The Toro by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

The Toro stock opened at $113.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Toro Company has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $118.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.45.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

