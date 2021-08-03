New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 11.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 11.1% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in DexCom by 29.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 12,087 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.70, for a total transaction of $5,761,872.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total transaction of $8,527,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,155 shares of company stock worth $30,885,251. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $511.35 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.34 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

