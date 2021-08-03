New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEDG opened at $257.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.94, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.85. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.60 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,378. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price (up previously from $322.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.35.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

