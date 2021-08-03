New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,725,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,219,000 after acquiring an additional 162,450 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV opened at $148.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.54.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $392,160.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,361 shares of company stock worth $5,494,771. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.