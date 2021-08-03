New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.520-$-0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.84 million.New Relic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.110 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New Relic from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.89.

Shares of NEWR stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.32. 410,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,868. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $208,835.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,513.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,192 shares of company stock worth $2,524,566 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

