NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target Raised to GBX 7,800 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 7th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,321.43 ($95.65).

LON NXT traded down GBX 68 ($0.89) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 7,904 ($103.27). The stock had a trading volume of 68,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,949.62. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 5,428 ($70.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.60.

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,838 ($102.40) per share, for a total transaction of £63,095.90 ($82,435.20). Also, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total value of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

