Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 30,688,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,545,676. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.64. Nikola has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NKLA. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

