Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Up 38.2% in July

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the June 30th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTTYY opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.23.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $30.25 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.402 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

