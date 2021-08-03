NIX Price Tops $0.0195 on Major Exchanges (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. NIX has a total market cap of $962,206.81 and $62,041.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NIX has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,158.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.87 or 0.06506795 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $528.69 or 0.01385514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.46 or 0.00360228 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00128757 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.59 or 0.00599062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00366495 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.99 or 0.00293495 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

