Noir Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Noir has a total market capitalization of $379,534.78 and $684.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Noir has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Noir Coin Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,553,503 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

