Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,900 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the June 30th total of 227,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,293 shares of company stock worth $4,240,375. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson during the first quarter valued at $36,250,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $109,180,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Nordson by 27.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Nordson by 40.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 15.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.75.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $227.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $229.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.06.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

