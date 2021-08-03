North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $59,000 Stock Position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000.

VXX stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $136.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49.

