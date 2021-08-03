North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Position in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter worth $43,615,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 129.2% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,977,000 after acquiring an additional 939,624 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter worth $20,862,000. LH Capital Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 66,566.7% during the first quarter. LH Capital Markets LLC now owns 666,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,453,000 after acquiring an additional 665,667 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter worth $5,500,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCIV opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

