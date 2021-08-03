North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 135,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

