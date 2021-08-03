North Star Investment Management Corp. Makes New $34,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter.

IJT opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.70.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

