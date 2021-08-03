North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,668 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 59,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,775,000 after acquiring an additional 339,542 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK opened at $81.38 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.