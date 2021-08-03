Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Short Interest Up 16.7% in July

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,630,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 20,250,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAK traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 43,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,695. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55,581 shares in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.