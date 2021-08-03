Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in StoneMor were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneMor by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 895,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 85,452 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STON opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. StoneMor Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $309.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter.

StoneMor Company Profile

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

