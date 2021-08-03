Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.17% of eMagin worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eMagin by 3,250.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,008 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at $883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eMagin by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 118,746 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of eMagin by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 75,237 shares during the last quarter. 13.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMAN opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $214.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41. eMagin Co. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, COO Amalkumar Ghosh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $71,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 601,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,079.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,317,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,740,033. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

