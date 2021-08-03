Northern Trust Corp Makes New $403,000 Investment in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCPS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Scopus BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Scopus BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Scopus BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $915,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Scopus BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $173,000.

NASDAQ:SCPS opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. Scopus BioPharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $47.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

