Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 40.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,498 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 158.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 111.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AINV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

