Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,028 Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,028 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLPH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 92,094 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 98,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.52.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Equities analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.