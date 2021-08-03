Northstar Advisory Group LLC Acquires 18,060 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.9% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $157.03. 101,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,889. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $217.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

