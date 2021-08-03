Northstar Advisory Group LLC Buys 79 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $269.62. 115,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,126. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.61. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

