Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $967,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Rollins Financial grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.79. The stock had a trading volume of 76,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,777. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

