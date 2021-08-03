Northstar Advisory Group LLC Purchases 401 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 39.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 68,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $255,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 56.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 29.3% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 70,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 15,989 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 659,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,578,108. The firm has a market cap of $200.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Raymond James raised their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

