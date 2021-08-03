nOS Price Hits $0.0515 on Top Exchanges (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00045184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00100438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00141005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,288.77 or 0.99882294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.54 or 0.00841394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official website is nos.io . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.